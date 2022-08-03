NFL 2022 Coach of the Year Odds: Who's Worth Backing?

Dan Campbell is a Popular Choice to Right The Ship in Detroit

Ticket Percentage: 30.7%

Handle Percentage: 33.0%

Biggest Liability at BetMGM

The Detroit Lions may have struggled overall in 2021, but head coach Dan Campbell has become an immediate fan favorite through his blunt nature, passion, and desire to win. The former tight end has brought in the highest ticket and handling percentage at BetMGM and has become the book’s most significant current liability. There is no one at BetMGM, even over ten percent in either handle or ticket percentage, meaning he is the hefty favorite among the betting public. Despite that, his odds aren’t separated too far from the pack as he remains a co-favorite with Brian Daboll. That could be a red flag on backing him in this spot.

Between D’Andre Swift, D.J. Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams, the Lions have their hands full with some young and capable talent on offense. Expectations are far from sky-high in Detroit, which means a seven or eight-win season will put him right in the mix for Coach of the Year. Backing Campbell here comes down to one thing: Do you believe in Jared Goff to bring you enough success to cash this ticket?

Can Brian Daboll Wake New York’s Sleeping Giants?

Ticket Percentage: 2.9%

Handle Percentage: 9.4%

He may not hold a candle to what Campbell is bringing in, but New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is bringing some expectations to the Giants after what he did with the Buffalo Bills offense. A 9.4 percent handle percentage is runner-up to Campbell, and it makes sense with what should be a strong defense and a quarterback entering his fifth season that will need Daboll’s help to succeed. The pathway is there for the 47-year-old to scoop up this award, and it may not even take a .500 record to do so with how the Giants have looked over recent years.

New York has been woeful with the ball over the past three seasons, finishing at 20th or worse every season in yards per play. Daboll will be sought out to fix that, and if he can make this offense operate even at an average level, this team could be a formidable foe with a stout D. When you bet on Coach of the Year, you also put faith in the team’s quarterback. Until Daniel Jones proves he can be that formidable quarterback, this is a bet worth staying away from.

Robert Saleh Also Looks to Bring Success Back to the Big Apple

Ticket Percentage: 4.0%

Handle Percentage: 6.8%

The New York Jets finally have a bit of expectation heading into 2022, which shows in this market. Head coach Robert Saleh seems to be getting a bit of backing at BetMGM, with the third-highest handle percentage in the NFL. Wins over the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals – both playoff teams – in 2021 showed the potential he has when a game plan can come together.

Starting quarterback Zach Wilson seemed to be getting comfortable towards the end of the season by going the final five games without throwing an interception. If he can take the next step in his sophomore season, the Jets may have something special, and Robert Saleh will be the first man to credit if things break right. Add in his defensive prowess with a team that made some substantial additions throughout the offseason, and all it will take is the first season with more than seven wins since 2015 for Saleh to likely lock up this award.