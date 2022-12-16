The top-seeded Buffalo Bills (10-3) can clinch a postseason berth with a win over the Miami Dolphins (8-5) on Saturday night (8:15 p.m. ET/NFL Network). The Phins won their previous meeting, 21-19 in Week 3, in one of the wackiest games of the 2022 season.
The Bills out-gained the Dolphins 497 yards to 212 with 31 first downs to 15, as they ran 90 plays to just 39 for Miami. With the rematch in Orchard Park, the Bills are a 7-point favorite at BetMGM (-300 on the moneyline).
Buffalo’s Super Bowl odds have held steady at +375, the shortest number to win the Lombardi Trophy, while their odds to win the AFC has inched from +180 to +175.
The Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) can punch their playoff ticket with a win at the lowly Houston Texans (1-11) on Sunday and lock up the AFC West. The Chiefs at -14 (-1000 ML) are the only double-digit favorite this week.
If they win, it would be KC’s seventh-straight division title, matching the Los Angeles Rams (1973-79) for the second-longest streak in NFL history.
Kansas City can also win the West with a loss by the second-place Los Angeles Chargers (7-6), who are a 3-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans.
At -10000 to win the AFC West, the Chiefs are the by far the biggest favorite to finish atop their division. They have the second-shortest odds at +220 (+225 last week) to win the AFC.
There are also several scenarios where the Chiefs can clinch a postseason berth with a tie, but we don’t believe it will come to that.
With the Bills off the board, Kansas City’s current win total of 13.5 (+130 OVER/-160 UNDER) is the highest in the AFC, way up from the opening number of 10.5.
