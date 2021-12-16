NFL and NFLPA Agree to Updated COVID-19 Protocols

New memo on the NFL and NFLPA’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols pic.twitter.com/wC98yqlVUQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2021

This week, the league has been hit hard by COVID-19, with 75 players reportedly testing positive for the virus on Monday and Tuesday. The Washington Football Team currently has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and a host of other teams are in advanced COVID protocols.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the league and the player’s association are taking action. The most significant change is that players will be allowed to be activated off the COVID list with just one negative test as long as they’ve been symptom-free for 24 hours. The previous guidelines required two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart, theoretically making it easier for players to get back on the field.

Additionally, clubs will be forced to ramp up preventative measures. Everyone in the facility will have to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Meetings will also be held virtually or outdoors, in-person meals will be eliminated, and no outside visitors will be allowed while on the road. The league also said that players should be prepared for additional changes to the COVID protocols if necessary.

