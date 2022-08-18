NFL and NFLPA Settle Deshaun Watson's Suspension

Multiple reports have confirmed that the NFL and NFLPA have settled on Deshaun Watson’s suspension appeal. As a result, Watson will now be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. He will also undergo professional evaluation and begin a behavioral treatment program. This decision comes after the NFL appealed the initial six-game suspension that a third-party judge handed down. This news is a significant blow to the Cleveland Browns as Watson will not return to the field until week 13, where they will play his former team, the Houston Texans.
As you could probably imagine, this has had a massive impact on the Cleveland Browns from a futures perspective. The Browns’ season win total on Fanduel Sportsbook is listed at 8.5 wins but now has a highly juiced price of -160 on the under. The Browns still have plenty of talent to surround Jacoby Brissett during the first 11 games of the season, but the difference at quarterback is drastic.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.