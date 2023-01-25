NFL Announces MVP Finalists

Mahomes, playing his first season without star wideout Tyreek Hill, is the likely frontrunner after throwing for a career-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the AFC’s No.1 seed.
Hurts enjoyed a breakout campaign in his second full year as a starter, racking up 4,461 total yards (3,701 passing, 760 rushing) and 35 touchdowns, helping the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 14-3 mark. The 24-year-old missed two games late in the season due to a shoulder injury which may or may not impact voters.
Burrow ascended to true superstar status, completing 68.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns. The 26-year-old guided the Bengals to a second straight AFC North title for the first time since the 1981 and 1982 seasons.
Allen’s Bills may have bowed out of the playoffs with a thud, but the 26-year-old still enjoyed a fantastic regular season, passing for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding 762 yards on the ground and an additional seven scores. Buffalo finished the year with a 13-3 record and the league’s No. 2 offense.
Finally, Jefferson enjoyed one of the finest seasons by a receiver in NFL history, leading the league in catches (128) and yards (1,809) to go along with eight touchdowns.
The winner will be announced during NFL Honors on February 9.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.