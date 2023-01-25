NFL Announces MVP Finalists

According to ESPN.com, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (KC), Jalen Hurts (PHI), Joe Burrow (CIN), Josh Allen (BUF), and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (MIN) are the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP Award.

Mahomes, playing his first season without star wideout Tyreek Hill, is the likely frontrunner after throwing for a career-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the AFC’s No.1 seed.

Hurts enjoyed a breakout campaign in his second full year as a starter, racking up 4,461 total yards (3,701 passing, 760 rushing) and 35 touchdowns, helping the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 14-3 mark. The 24-year-old missed two games late in the season due to a shoulder injury which may or may not impact voters.

Burrow ascended to true superstar status, completing 68.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns. The 26-year-old guided the Bengals to a second straight AFC North title for the first time since the 1981 and 1982 seasons.

Allen’s Bills may have bowed out of the playoffs with a thud, but the 26-year-old still enjoyed a fantastic regular season, passing for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding 762 yards on the ground and an additional seven scores. Buffalo finished the year with a 13-3 record and the league’s No. 2 offense.

Finally, Jefferson enjoyed one of the finest seasons by a receiver in NFL history, leading the league in catches (128) and yards (1,809) to go along with eight touchdowns.

The winner will be announced during NFL Honors on February 9.

FanDuel Sportsbook has yet to post its updated MVP odds at the time of writing.