With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so expect upsets.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Championship Weekend: NFL Underdogs Championship Weekend

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-3) 49ers (+3) 2 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-1) Bengals (+1)

1. San Francisco 49ers (+3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

The San Francisco 49ers have now won twelve straight games after taking down the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round. Their opponent in the NFC Championship will be the Philadelphia Eagles, who blew out the New York Giants after having a bye during Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are listed as just three-point underdogs on the road and are the NFL’s hottest team. San Fran was only an underdog twice this year and finished with a 1-1 record in those matchups. On the other hand, the Eagles are 14-2 this season as the favorite.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (+1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1)

Two of the top teams in the NFL are set to face off in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row. Joe Burrow’s Bengals are making the trip to Kansas City after defeating the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, while the Chiefs came out on top over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals are listed as one-point underdogs but have now won three straight games over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Cincinnati finished the year with a 1-1 record as underdogs, while the Chiefs were 13-2 as the favorite.