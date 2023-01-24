NFL Betting Lines Championship Weekend: NFL Underdogs Championship Weekend

1. San Francisco 49ers (+3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-3)
The San Francisco 49ers have now won twelve straight games after taking down the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round. Their opponent in the NFC Championship will be the Philadelphia Eagles, who blew out the New York Giants after having a bye during Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are listed as just three-point underdogs on the road and are the NFL’s hottest team. San Fran was only an underdog twice this year and finished with a 1-1 record in those matchups. On the other hand, the Eagles are 14-2 this season as the favorite.
2. Cincinnati Bengals (+1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1)
Two of the top teams in the NFL are set to face off in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row. Joe Burrow’s Bengals are making the trip to Kansas City after defeating the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, while the Chiefs came out on top over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals are listed as one-point underdogs but have now won three straight games over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Cincinnati finished the year with a 1-1 record as underdogs, while the Chiefs were 13-2 as the favorite.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.