NFL Betting Lines Divisional Round: NFL Underdogs Divisional Round

With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so expect upsets.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-8.5) Jaguars (+8.5) 2 New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-7.5) Giants (+7.5) 3 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-4.5) Bengals (+4.5) 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-4) Cowboys (+4)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (+8.5) vs. Kanas City Chiefs (-8.5)

Not many would have expected that the Jacksonville Jaguars would play in the Divisional Round after picking first in the NFL Draft and being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. After completing the historic comeback, the Jags will have an even more formidable challenge when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs as 8.5-point underdogs. The Jaguars finished the regular season with an 8-8-1 record against the spread and are now 1-0 in the postseason ATS.

2. New York Giants (+7.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)

After completing the upset on the road over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the New York Giants’ reward is a visit to the Philadelphia Eagles. It wasn’t a pretty showing for the G-Men against the Eagles during the regular season, but they kept things competitive in their Week 18 matchup, losing by just six points with the majority of their backups playing. New York compiled a 13-4 record ATS, playing several close games. The Giants are currently listed as 7.5-point underdogs.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-4.5)

It wasn’t pretty for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Wild Card victory over the Baltimore Ravens but wins rarely are in the AFC North. The Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills, who also had issues in the opening round. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are currently listed as four-point underdogs. Cincinnati finished the year as one of the NFL’s best teams ATS, posting a 12-3-1 record.

4. Dallas Cowboys (+4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-4)

It won’t be an easy task for the Dallas Cowboys as they get set to visit the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The Cowboys are coming off a convincing win in the Wild Card Round over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and enter this matchup as four-point road underdogs. The Cowboys finished with a 9-7-1 record ATS during the regular season.