With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets.

That’s been the case through six weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision some of these significant underdogs not pulling off upsets in their Week 10 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Week 10: NFL Underdogs in Week 10

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-10.5) Commanders (+10.5) 2 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-10) Jaguars (+10) 3 Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-7.5) Vikings (+7.5) 4. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. New York Giants Giants (-6.5) Texans (+6.5) 4. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-6.5) Chargers (+6.5) 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Raiders (-6) Colts (+6) 7 Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Cowboys (-4.5) Packers (+4.5) 8 Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-4) Browns (+4) 9 Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Rams (-3.5) Cardinals (+3.5) 10 Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Titans (-3) Broncos (+3)

1. Washington Commanders (+10.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

It’s not like the Washington Commanders haven’t been able to stay in football games, but the Philadelphia Eagles have proven to be a different animal.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has started to click, but it’s hard to see the game favoring how the Jags want this to play out, so it could be another long Sunday.

3. Minnesota Vikings (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

It’s not often you see a 7-1 team enter a matchup as 7.5-point underdogs, but that’s the case with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Buffalo Bills.

4. (Tie) Houston Texans (+6.5) vs. New York Giants (-6.5)

The Houston Texans are a team that will continue to be undervalued, sitting in the league’s basement. There’s upset potential if they can find their ground game early.

4. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers (+6.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)

Injuries have been a key storyline for the Los Angeles Chargers, and things won’t get easier when they visit the charging San Francisco 49ers.

6. Indianapolis Colts (+6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-6)

After the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the team announced Jeff Saturday would be their new interim head coach, and his first game will see his squad enter as six-point road underdogs in Las Vegas.

7. Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (+4.5)

Things haven’t clicked offensively for the Green Bay Packers, and it’s hard to see that changing when they welcome the defensive juggernaut Dallas Cowboys.

8. Cleveland Browns (+4) vs. Miami Dolphins (-4)

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals before their bye. Still, they’ll have a big test defensively when they go up against a Miami Dolphins offense that provides plenty of mismatches.

9. Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)

It’s not a surprise that the NFC West has produced another close spread, with the Arizona Cardinals listed as slight underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams.

10. Denver Broncos (+3) vs. Tennessee Titans (-3)

The Denver Broncos went into their bye week on a high note, but things won’t get easier in Week 10 when they face off with the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans.