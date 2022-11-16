With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets. That’s been the case through six weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision some of these significant underdogs not pulling off upsets in their Week 11 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Week 11: NFL Underdogs in Week 11

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers Ravens (-12.5) Panthers (+12.5) 2. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-8.5) Browns (+8.5) 2. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts Eagles (-8.5) Colts (+8.5) 4 San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals 49ers (-7.5) Cardinals (+7.5) 5 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Bengals (-4.5) Steelers (+4.5) 6. (Tie) New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Patriots (-3.5) Jets (+3.5) 6. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Giants (-3.5) Lions (+3.5) 8. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-3) Bears (+3) 8. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Saints (-3) Rams (+3) 10. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-2.5) Titans (+2.5) 10. (Tie) Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans Commanders (-2.5) Texans (+2.5) 10. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Broncos (-2.5) Raiders (+2.5)

1. Baltimore Ravens (-12.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+12.5)

There’s not much to love about the Carolina Panthers’ prospects against the Baltimore Ravens, which has the home side listed as 12.5-point underdogs.

2. (Tie) Cleveland Browns (+8.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-8.5)

There’s no doubt the Cleveland Browns can run the football, but the oddsmakers suggest they won’t be able to stop the Buffalo Bills on offense as they are 8.5-point road underdogs.

2. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+8.5)

It was an impressive first showing for Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, but he’ll have a more significant challenge when the team welcomes the scorching Philadelphia Eagles.

4. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+7.5)

After a big win over the Los Angeles Rams, it will be interesting to see how the Arizona Cardinals respond at home against sizable favorites, the San Francisco 49ers.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to play spoiler for the second time this season against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they’ll have to do so as 4.5-point home underdogs.

6. (Tie) New York Jets (+3.5) vs. New England Patriots (-3.5)

It’s hardly a shock to see the New York Jets enter a matchup against the New England Patriots after a bye as underdogs, and the visitors are listed as 3.5-point underdogs.

6. (Tie) Detroit Lions (+3.5) vs. New York Giants (-3.5)

The Detroit Lions have put together some excellent victories against good teams, so the New York Giants better prepare for this matchup on Sunday.

8. (Tie) Chicago Bears (+3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3)

Offensively speaking, the Chicago Bears are firing on all cylinders, but the same can’t be said on defense after trading away important players before the NFL’s trade deadline.

8. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams (+3) vs. New Orleans Saints (-3)

Expect the Los Angeles Rams to be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp in this game, meaning it will be interesting to see how the team decides to fill that void on offense.

10. (Tie) Tennessee Titans (+2.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-2.5)

There’s a lot to like about the Tennessee Titans’ direction, but can they go into Lambeau Field and upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

10. (Tie) Washington Commanders (-2.5) vs. Houston Texans (+2.5)

It’s not often you see the worst team in the league as just a 2.5-point underdog, but that’s what happens when another poor team like the Washington Commanders comes to town.

10. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5) vs. Denver Broncos (-2.5)

There’s merit in considering the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos as the biggest disappointments in the NFL this season, but there are at least still pieces to like about this Raiders offense.