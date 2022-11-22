With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets. That’s been the case through 11 weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision some of these significant underdogs not pulling off upsets in their Week 12 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Week 12: NFL Underdogs in Week 12

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-11.5) Texans (+11.5) 2. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Bills (-9) Lions (+9) 2. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-9) Giants (+9) 4 New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-8.5) Saints (+8.5) 5 Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-7) Packers (+7) 6 Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets Jets (-5.5) Bears (+5.5) 7. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Commanders (-3.5) Falcons (+3.5) 7. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Ravens (-3.5) Jaguars (+3.5) 7. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals Chargers (-3.5) Cardinals (+3.5) 7. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-3.5) Raiders (+3.5)

1. Houston Texans (+11.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (-11.5)

Even though their record doesn’t show it, the Houston Texans aren’t a team that gets blown out every week, so there’s always potential value in looking toward them to cover a big spread.

2. (Tie) Buffalo Bills (-9) vs. Detroit Lions (+9)

There’s been a lot to like about the Detroit Lions and their ability to put up points. Their defense has looked better of late, while there’s the potential for their running game to give Buffalo trouble like it has for most of the year.

2. (Tie) New York Giants (+9) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-9)

Even with the New York Giants owning a 7-3 record and sitting in a Wild Card position in the NFC, they still are listed as nine-point underdogs in their NFC East clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

4. New Orleans Saints (+8.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-8.5)

The New Orleans Saints haven’t had a problem putting points on the board, but they have had trouble keeping their opposition out of the endzone, which could be prevalent in this tough West Coast matchup.

5. Green Bay Packers (+7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-7)

It’s been a mixed bag of late for the Green Bay Packers, and things won’t get easier when they have to visit the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 as touchdown underdogs.

6. Chicago Bears (+5.5) vs. New York Jets (-5.5)

It’s become pretty clear that Justin Fields is evolving into a reliable quarterback for the Chicago Bears, but will their defense be able to do enough good things to keep things close?

7. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) vs. Washington Commanders (-3.5)

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had a problem being creative on offense, specifically with how they run the football. That could be tough against a Washington Commanders defensive line that’s been formidable of late.

7. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5)

There are bright spots with this Jacksonville Jaguars team as they try to build a competitive roster, but will they be able to keep this matchup close against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens?

7. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+3.5)

The Arizona Cardinals have continued to show a lot of improvements with each passing week but are still listed as slight home underdogs as they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to town.

7. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Coming off a big overtime victory against the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to ride that momentum as they visit the surprising Seattle Seahawks.