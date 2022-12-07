With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets. That’s been the case through 13 weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision some of these significant underdogs not pulling off upsets in their Week 14 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Week 14: NFL Underdogs in Week 14

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-17) Texans (+17) 2. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-9.5) Jets (+9.5) 2. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Chiefs (-9.5) Broncos (+9.5) 4 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Eagles (-6.5) Giants (+6.5) 5 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Raiders (-6) Rams (+6) 6 Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-5.5) Browns (+5.5) 7 Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-4.5) Panthers (+4.5) 8 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Titans (-3.5) Jaguars (+3.5) 9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-3) Buccaneers (+3) 9. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers Dolphins (-3) Chargers (+3)

1. Houston Texans (+17) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-17)

Even with some solid defensive play against the Cleveland Browns last weekend, the Houston Texans are listed as 17-point underdogs in their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

2. (Tie) New York Jets (+9.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-9.5)

The New York Jets are in the playoff hunt in the AFC but have their work cut out for them when they visit the Buffalo Bills this weekend as nearly double-digit underdogs.

2. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Denver Broncos (+9.5)

With no offensive improvement in sight, the Denver Broncos are 9.5-point underdogs at home in this divisional clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) vs. New York Giants (+6.5)

A lot hasn’t been going right for the New York Giants of late, but they’re still in the playoff picture in the NFC and will be nearly touchdown-sized underdogs in Week 14 against the surging Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Las Vegas Raiders (-6) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+6)

It’s hard to be bullish about the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, which is evident with them being listed as six-point home underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders.

6. Cleveland Browns (+5.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5)

Deshaun Watson looked very underwhelming in his first start for the Cleveland Browns, and things won’t get easier for him when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals as 5.5-point underdogs.

7. Carolina Panthers (+4.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-4.5)

There might not be a lot to like about the Carolina Panthers and where they’re headed, but they’re still only 4.5-point road underdogs this week when they visit the Seattle Seahawks.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (-3.5)

After getting thumped by the Detroit Lions in Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look for some payback this weekend when they take on an AFC South foe, the Tennessee Titans.

9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to play spoiler this weekend when they pay a visit to the San Francisco 49ers as three-point underdogs in this matchup.

10. (Tie) Miami Dolphins (-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+3)

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to climb the ranks in the AFC, and if they have hopes of doing that, they’ll need to take down the Miami Dolphins in this Sunday Night Football clash.