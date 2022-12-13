NFL Betting Lines Week 15: NFL Underdogs in Week 15
Zachary Cook
With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets. That’s been the case through 13 weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision some of these significant underdogs not pulling off upsets in their Week 15 matchups.
Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.
Rank
Matchup
Favorite
Underdog
1
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
Chiefs (-14)
Texans (+14)
2
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears
Eagles (-9)
Bears (+9)
3
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers
Packers (-8)
Rams (+8)
4
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Bills (-7.5)
Dolphins (+7.5)
5
Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Cowboys (-5.5)
Jaguars (+5.5)
6
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders
Commanders (-4.5)
Giants (+4.5)
7
Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings
Vikings (-4)
Colts (+4)
8. (Tie)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
49ers (-3.5)
Seahawks (+3.5)
8. (Tie)
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Saints (-3.5)
Falcons (+3.5)
8. (Tie)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bengals (-3.5)
Buccaneers (+3.5)
1. Kansas City Chiefs (-14) vs. Houston Texans (+14)
The Houston Texans almost played spoiled last weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, proving that they shouldn’t be underestimated, even in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs listed as 14-point road favorites.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (-9) vs. Chicago Bears (+9)
Coming off a bye week, the Chicago Bears will try and hand the Philadelphia Eagles their second loss on the campaign, but they’ll have to do so as near double-digit home underdogs.
3. Los Angeles Rams (+8) vs. Green Bay Packers (-8)
It’s still somewhat hard to believe the shape that the Los Angeles Rams are in, but that’s exemplified by them entering this matchup on the road as eight-point road underdogs at Lambeau Field.
4. Miami Dolphins (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
The Miami Dolphins have suffered a pair of losses over the last two weeks, and things won’t get easier on a short week when they visit the Buffalo Bills as 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday night.
5. Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5)
After picking up a convincing victory in Week 14 over the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking to string together wins over good opponents when they host the Dallas Cowboys as 5.5-point home underdogs.
6. New York Giants (+4.5) vs. Washington Commanders (-4.5)
After these two teams met in Week 13, they’re set to collide again in Week 15, with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders fighting for playoff positioning in the NFC.
7. Indianapolis Colts (+4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-4)
It would be an understatement to say things haven’t been going well for the Indianapolis Colts, and their path to a victory in Week 15 won’t be easy when they visit the Minnesota Vikings.
8. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (+3.5)
The Seattle Seahawks have a 2-3 record over their last five games and are struggling to stay in the NFC playoff race, meaning a matchup against the surging San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football is worrisome.
8. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-3.5)
With a quarterback change set to transpire for the Atlanta Falcons entering this matchup, how will the team adjust their play calling under new rookie signal caller Desmond Ridder?
8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5)
After getting blown out by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to bounce back when they play host to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
