With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets. That’s been the case through 15 weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision some of these significant underdogs not pulling off upsets in their Week 16 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Week 16: NFL Underdogs in Week 16

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-9.5) Seahawks (+9.5) 2 Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Bills (-8.5) Bears (+8.5) 3 Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-7.5) Commanders (+7.5) 4. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Titans (-7) Texans (+7) 4. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens Ravens (-7) Falcons (+7) 6. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-4.5) Packers (+4.5) 6. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Buccaneers (-4.5) Cardinals (+4.5) 8 Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Bengals (-4) Patriots (+4.5) 9. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-3.5) Giants (+3.5) 9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Chargers (-3.5) Colts (+3.5)

1. Seattle Seahawks (+9.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

With how much the Kansas City Chiefs have been letting teams hang around of late, it could be a good thing for the Seattle Seahawks that they’re currently listed as near ten-point underdogs.

2. Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. Chicago Bears (+8.5)

Justin Fields has been a significant difference-maker for the Chicago Bears and has done an excellent job keeping them in football games, which the Buffalo Bills have allowed teams to do in December.

3. Washington Commanders (+7.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5)

The Washington Commanders have proven to have a tough defense and a quality football team, but can they stop the red-hot San Francisco 49ers on the road?

4. (Tie) Houston Texans (+7) vs. Tennessee Titans (-7)

It’s hard not to be impressed with the Houston Texans in December, who has been doing an excellent job against contending teams and covering the spread.

4. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons (+7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-7)

After Desmond Ridder’s debut performance, it’s hard to be optimistic about how the Atlanta Falcons will fare against the Baltimore Ravens.

6. (Tie) Green Bay Packers (+4.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (-4.5)

Even though there’s been plenty of struggles for the Green Bay Packers, you can never count them out in a prime-time matchup like this one on Christmas Day.

6. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)

Question marks surround the Arizona Cardinals quarterback situation after Kyler Murray had his season cut short. The Cardinals are listed as 4.5-point home underdogs against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (-4) vs. New England Patriots (+4)

After the New England Patriots lost their Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, it will be interesting to see how they respond in a critical contest against the scorching-hot Cincinnati Bengals.

9. (Tie) New York Giants (+3.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

Can the New York Giants string back-to-back victories together down the stretch, or will the Minnesota Vikings build off a massive come-from-behind win last week?

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+3.5)

Blowing the biggest lead in NFL history almost takes skill, meaning it will be worth following the Indianapolis Colts to see how they respond against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.