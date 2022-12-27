With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets. That’s been the case through 16 weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision some of these significant underdogs not pulling off upsets in their Week 17 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Week 17: NFL Underdogs in Week 17

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-13.5) Broncos (+13.5) 2 Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Cowboys (-9.5) Titans (+9.5) 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chargers (-7) Rams (+7) 4 San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders 49ers (-6) Raiders (+6) 5 Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Lions (-5.5) Bears (+5.5) 6 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Jaguars (-4) Texans (+4) 7. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-3.5) Cardinals (+3.5) 7. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Ravens (-3.5) Steelers (+3.5) 9. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants Giants (-3) Colts (+3) 9. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers (-3) Panthers (+3) 9. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-3) Vikings (+3)

1. Denver Broncos (+13.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-13.5)

It’s hard to find a lot of positives with the Denver Broncos this season, but this is a divisional clash, and their defense has been the strong suit of this organization, so there’s always the chance they can keep this respectable.

2. Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (+9.5)

The Tennessee Titans will look to end their five-game losing skid when they play host to the surging Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. The sink is shipping, but Mike Vrabel’s squad will need to solve this explosive Cowboy’s offense.

3. Los Angeles Rams (+7) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

It was an impressive Week 16 performance for the Los Angeles Rams, but they’ll have their hands full in their second-last matchup of the regular season when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers as seven-point underdogs.

4. San Francisco 49ers (-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+6)

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have been playing some competitive football lately, they’ll have to tackle a different beast this week when they play host to the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

5. Chicago Bears (+5.5) vs. Detroit Lions (-5.5)

The second half of the NFL season has seen more positives than negatives for the Chicago Bears, who will look to spoil the Detroit Lions’ playoff aspirations in this Week 17 tilt.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (-4) vs. Houston Texans (+4)

It hasn’t been a positive season for the Houston Texans, but they’ve done a great job down of playing spoiler the stretch and will look to continue that this week against the NFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

7. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)

There were some positives that the Arizona Cardinals could take from their Week 16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they’ll have hopes they can carry some of that over against the Atlanta Falcons.

7. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to play spoiler and crush the Baltimore Ravens’ AFC North division hopes when they visit their longtime rivals as 3.5-point road underdogs.

9. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts (+3) vs. New York Giants (-3)

It’s a short week for the Indianapolis Colts, but they’ll look to put a dent in the New York Giants playoff hopes when they visit the G-Men as three-point underdogs.

9. (Tie) Carolina Panthers (+3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

The Carolina Panthers have done all they can to stay alive in the NFC South divisional race and look to stake their claim in Week 17 when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the division title potentially resting in the balance.

9. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings (+3) vs. Green Bay Packers (-3)

After dismantling the Green Bay Packers earlier this season, the Minnesota Vikings will be looking to end their playoff aspirations when they visit Lambeau Field as three-point underdogs.