With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can expect upsets. That’s been the case through 17 weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision some of these significant underdogs not pulling off upsets in their Week 18 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Week 18: NFL Underdogs in Week 18

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-14) Cardinals (+14) 2 New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-13.5) Giants (+13.5) 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Chiefs (-9.5) Raiders (+9.5) 4 New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-7.5) Patriots (+7.5) 5 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-7) Ravens (+7) 6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-6.5) Rams (+6.5) 6. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars (-6.5) Titans (+6.5) 6. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-6.5) Buccaneers (+6.5) 9 Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-4.5) Lions (+4.5) 10 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Saints (-4) Panthers (+4)

1. Arizona Cardinals (+14) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-14)

The Arizona Cardinals will be looking to play spoiler against the San Francisco 49ers, but six straight losses don’t provide confidence in them doing so.

2. New York Giants (+13.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5)

With a playoff spot locked up as the sixth seed in the NFC, the New York Giants don’t have anything to play for here, so don’t expect any of their star talent to play on either side of the ball.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+9.5)

It wasn’t the year many projected it to be for the Las Vegas Raiders, but they’ll have aspirations to end their season on a positive note as 9.5-point home underdogs against the surging Kansas City Chiefs.

4. New England Patriots (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

With their playoff lives hanging in the balance, the New England Patriots need an upset victory on the road in Buffalo, along with some help, to sneak into the AFC playoff bracket.

5. Baltimore Ravens (+7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-7)

It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens need to show a little more consistency heading into the postseason, but many of those doubts could be erased with a Lamar Jackson return.

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)

It wasn’t quite how the Los Angeles Rams expected to perform following a Super Bowl victory, but they’ll look to finish their campaign on a high note and play spoiler against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18.

6. (Tie) Tennessee Titans (+6.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)

Despite losing six straight games, the Tennessee Titans are still alive to win the AFC South, with the only thing standing in their path being a victory over the streaking Jacksonville Jaguars.

6. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-6.5)

After clinching the AFC South in Week 17, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are primed to rest some of their starters in this regular-season finale, which has them as the underdogs.

9. Detroit Lions (+4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

In what is a must-win setting for the Detroit Lions, they’ll look to sweep the Green Bay Packers in their season series. They’ll have their work cut out for them as 4.5-point road underdogs.

10. Carolina Panthers (+4) vs. New Orleans Saints (-4)

With their NFC South divisional hopes gone, the Carolina Panthers will enter their Week 18 matchup on the road against the New Orleans Saints as four-point underdogs.