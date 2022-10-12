BETTING NFL
01:13 PM, October 12, 2022

NFL Betting Lines Week 6: NFL Underdogs in Week 6

Zachary Cook

With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets in this sport.

That’s been the case through five weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision a world where some of these significant underdogs don’t pull off upsets in their Week 6 matchups. 

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest. 

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog
1 Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Rams (-10.5) Panthers (+10.5)
2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Buccaneers (-8.5) Steelers (+8.5)
3 New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-7.5) Jets (+7.5)
4 Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-6) Cowboys (+6)
5. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants Ravens (-5.5) Giants (+5.5)
5. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons 49ers (-5.5) Falcons (+5.5)
5. (Tie) Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chargers (-5.5) Broncos (+5.5)
8 Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins Vikings (-3.5) Dolphins (+3.5)
9. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Browns (-3) Patriots (+3)
9. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Bills (-3) Chiefs (+3)
11. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Colts (-2.5) Jaguars (+2.5)
11. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Cardinals (-2.5) Seahawks (+2.5)
13 Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Bengals (-2) Saints (+2)
14 Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Bears (-1) Commanders (+1)