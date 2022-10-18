BETTING NFL
12:01 PM, October 18, 2022

NFL Betting Lines Week 7: NFL Underdogs in Week 7

Zachary Cook

With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets in this sport.

That’s been the case through six weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision a world where some of these significant underdogs don’t pull off upsets in their Week 7 matchups. 

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest. 

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Buccaneers (-10) Panthers (+10)
2 Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots Patriots (-7.5) Bears (+7.5)
3. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-7) Lions (+7)
3. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Raiders (-7) Texans (+7)
3. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chargers (-7) Seahawks (+7)
3. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-7) Steelers (+7)
7 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Ravens (-6.5) Browns (+6.5)
8 Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-6) Falcons (+6)
9 Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders Packers (-5.5) Commanders (+5.5)
10. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars (-3) Giants (+3)
10. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Broncos (-3) Jets (+3)
10. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Chiefs (-3) 49ers (+3)
13 Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Titans (-2.5 Colts (+2.5)
14 New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Cardinals (-1.5) Saints (+1.5)