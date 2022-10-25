NFL Betting Lines Week 8: NFL Underdogs in Week 8

With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets in this sport.

That’s been the case through six weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision a world where some of these significant underdogs don’t pull off upsets in their Week 8 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-11) Steelers (+11) 2 Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-10.5) Packers (+10.5) 3 Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-10) Bears (+10) 4 Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-6) Panthers (+6) 5 Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts Colts (-4) Commanders (+4) 6. (Tie) Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars (-3.5) Broncos (+3.5) 6. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-3.5) Cardinals (+3.5) 8. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-3) Giants (+3) 8. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions Dolphins (-3) Lions (+3) 8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Bengals (-3) Browns (+3)

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (+11) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-11)

For a team unable to score many points, it’s not a surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers are double-digit underdogs against the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL.

2. Green Bay Packers (+10.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-10.5)

The Green Bay Packers have now lost three straight games and are below .500. It’s going to be difficult for them to dig out of that hole as double-digit underdogs against the powerful Buffalo Bills.

3. Chicago Bears (+10) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-10)

For a team that struggles to score and allows plenty of yards on the ground, it’s not surprising to see the Chicago Bears as ten-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys.

4. Carolina Panthers (+6) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-6)

After picking up a surprising victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, the Carolina Panthers will enter another AFC South tilt as six-point underdogs when they visit the Atlanta Falcons.

5. Washington Commanders (+4) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-4)

Like the Panthers, the Washington Commanders are coming off an upset win over the Green Bay Packers. They’ll look to parlay that into another victory as underdogs this week in Indianapolis.

6. (Tie) Denver Broncos (+3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5)

With plenty of questions about the Denver Broncos offense, they’ll enter this matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars as 3.5-point underdogs.

6. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

After picking up a victory at home against the New Orleans Saints, things won’t get easier for the Arizona Cardinals as they face off with the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings as 3.5-point road underdogs.

8. (Tie) New York Giants (+3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3)

This line might be the most interesting one of the week, with the 6-1 New York Giants opening as three-point underdogs on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

8. (Tie) Miami Dolphins (-3) vs. Detroit Lions (+3)

The offense hasn’t been an issue for the Detroit Lions, but can their defense stop an explosive Miami Dolphins when these teams face off on Sunday?

8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals (-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (+3)

When AFC North teams collide, you’ll see a tight spread, and that’s what the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have on this Monday Night Football matchup.