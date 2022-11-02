With so much parity in the NFL, the phrase “any given Sunday” always applies on the gridiron, so you can always expect upsets in this sport.

That’s been the case through six weeks of action, and it’s hard to envision a world where some of these significant underdogs don’t pull off upsets in their Week 9 matchups.

Below are the biggest underdogs of the week, listed from largest to smallest.

NFL Betting Lines Week 9: NFL Underdogs in Week 9

Rank Matchup Favorite Underdog 1 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans Eagles (-13.5) Texans (+13.5) 2 Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Bills (-13) Jets (+13) 3 Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-11) Titans (+11) 4 Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-8.5) Panthers (+8.5) 5 Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Patriots (-6) Colts (+6) 6 Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears Dolphins (-4.5) Bears (+4.5) 7. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Packers (-3.5) Lions (+3.5) 7. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders Vikings (-3.5) Commanders (+3.5) 9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons Chargers (-3) Falcons (+3) 9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Ravens (-3) Saints (+3) 9. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers (-3) Rams (+3) 12 Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Cardinals (-2) Seahawks (+2) 13 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Raiders (-1.5) Jaguars (+1.5)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5) vs. Houston Texans (+13.5)

Even with some bright spots on this Houston Texans roster, there’s a reason they’re a near two-touchdown-sized underdog against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

2. Buffalo Bills (-13) vs. New York Jets (+13)

There’s no doubt that the New York Jets have performed admirably this season, but the Buffalo Bills are a different beast and should present a tough challenge for them at home.

3. Tennessee Titans (+11) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-11)

The Tennessee Titans have done an excellent job of making adjustments, but the Kansas City Chiefs offer a big test in one of the craziest atmospheres in the NFL.

4. Carolina Panthers (+8.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5)

Even though there’s a straightforward rebuild, the Carolina Panthers have done an excellent job of staying in football games after firing Matt Rhule.

5. Indianapolis Colts (+6) vs. New England Patriots (-6)

It was hard to get a read on rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Sunday, and we all know how Bill Belichick feasts on young, inexperienced signal callers.

6. Miami Dolphins (-4.5) vs. Chicago Bears (+4.5)

Justin Fields may have figured things out for the Chicago Bears on offense, but the defense will need to show more than they did against the Dallas Cowboys.

7. (Tie) Green Bay Packers (-3.5) vs. Detroit Lions (+3.5)

Putting up points has hardly been an issue for the Detroit Lions. However, keeping their opponents out of the end zone has been a significant problem through eight weeks.

7. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+3.5)

The Washington Commanders had a nice fourth-quarter comeback against the Indianapolis Colts, but things won’t get easier this week against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3)

In somewhat surprising fashion, the Atlanta Falcons have continued to lead the NFC South through eight weeks of play, but the Los Angeles Chargers are getting healthy out of their bye.

9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (+3)

The New Orleans Saints put on an offensive and defensive clinic against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Baltimore Ravens should offer a unique test for them.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams (+3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

In a battle of underachieving teams, the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams have continued to find new ways to lose and can’t generate any consistency.

12. Seattle Seahawks (+2) vs. Arizona Cardinals (-2)

Despite leading the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks will enter this road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as two-point underdogs.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5)

Both teams suffered difficult losses last week, meaning something will have to give here as they each try and get back in the win column.