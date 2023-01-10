NFL Betting Lines Wild Card Weekend: NFL Underdogs Wild Card Weekend

1. Miami Dolphins (+10.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-10.5)
The Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but will be hard-pressed in their opening visiting the Buffalo Bills as eleven-point underdogs. One thing Miami has going for them is they kept both games close against the Bills this year, including winning one. The margin of victory for those two matchups was a combined five points.
2. Seattle Seahawks (+10) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-10)
It took until the final game of the regular season, but the Seattle Seahawks are back in the postseason. They’ll have their work cut out for them on Wild Card Weekend, visiting the red-hot San Francisco 49ers as ten-point underdogs. During their two matchups in the regular season, the 49ers defeated the Seahawks by 20 and eight points.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+6.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)
AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, will collide for a second straight week. The Ravens opened the season series with a 19-17 victory, but the Bengals responded with a 27-16 victory in Week 18. The visiting Ravens are currently listed at 6.5 point underdogs but have won six of their last ten games against the Bengals.
4. (Tie) New York Giants (+3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)
The New York Giants are back in the dance, visiting the Minnesota Vikings as three-point underdogs. The Vikings came from behind in the fourth quarter to escape with a three-point victory when these teams met on Christmas Eve, so the spread aligns with a similar outcome. The Giants finished the regular season with a 13-4 record against the spread.
4. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys (-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3)
Even with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys, they’re still listed as three-point home underdogs for this Wild Card Weekend clash. The Bucs put together one of their strongest defensive performances against Dallas in Week 1, which saw them hold the Cowboys to just three points.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5)
The smallest spread of Wild Card Weekend features the Los Angeles Chargers listed as 1.5-point road favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The home side will look for a similar result to their earlier meeting, which saw the Jags blow the doors off the Chargers 38-10. Trevor Lawrence’s squad finished the year with an 8-8-1 record against the spread.
