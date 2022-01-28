NFL Championship Weekend Injury Report: Rams Are Nearing Full Health for Shot at NFC Title

NFL Championship Weekend Injury Report for Friday, January 28

It’s unavoidable to play 19 games without getting a little banged up. At this stage in the game, it’s more about maintenance than getting back to full health. However, with a berth in Super Bowl LVI on the line, we’re expecting players to do whatever it takes to be ready to play on Sunday. Injury statuses and playing designations will be updated on Friday when teams release their final injury reports.

We’re running through some notable injuries for the upcoming weekend of NFL action.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu (concussion)

There was encouraging news throughout the week regarding Tyrann Mathieu’s status for the AFC Championship. Mathieu sat out practice on Wednesday only to return as a full participant on Thursday. That’s a big step in the right direction for Mathieu after he suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills on their first drive of last week’s overtime victory. However, the Honey Badger will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocols before he’s cleared to play. Mathieu’s presence would go a long way to limiting Ja’Marr Chase and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals passing game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Tupou (knee)

Stanley Morgan (hamstring)

Cameron Sample (groin)

Josh Tupou is the most notable name on the Bengals whose playing status is unknown for Sunday’s contest. Tupou is dealing with a knee injury that limited him to just nine snaps in Cincinnati’s divisional upset of the Tennessee Titans. The 27-year-old started ten games for the Bengals this season, recording 12 tackles and one quarterback hit. We’re always awaiting word on the playing status for a pair of depth options. This week, wide receiver Stanley Morgan was a limited participant while resolving a hamstring injury. At the same time, Cameron Sample did not practice early this week after suffering a groin injury against the Titans.

San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams (ankle)

Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Jeff Wilson (ankle)

The San Francisco 49ers could require help offensively as Trent Williams was absent from practice this week. He was joined on the sidelines by Jeff Williams as the pair continued to resolve ankle injuries. Elijah Mitchell was a limited participant this week but will likely be in the lineup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. If health is an issue at running back, we could see even more from Deebo Samuel against the Rams. Samuel has put up 193 all-purpose yards through two playoff games, featuring at running back and wide receiver.

Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Whitworth (knee)

Greg Gaines (toe)

Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Van Jefferson (knee)

Joe Noteboom (chest)

The Los Angeles Rams have the most noteworthy injury report, but things look promising for the NFC West winners. After missing the Divisional Round with a knee injury, Andrew Whitworth has been a full participant. However, his return came at the expense of Joe Noteboom, who filled in for Whitworth against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Noteboom has yet to practice this week with a chest injury. Van Jefferson and Taylor Rapp were both limited in practice this week while dealing with a knee injury and concussion, respectively. Early indications were that Rapp was on track to play in the NFC Championship, but he’ll need to clear league protocols before taking to the field. Defensive lineman Greg Gaines is expected to play against the Niners but is listed on the injury report while dealing with a toe injury.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid