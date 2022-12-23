NFL Christmas Slate has Plenty of Playoff Implications

Multiple teams in action on Christmas Day are not where we expected them to be this season, but there’s still a lot on the line entering this three-pack of NFL games.

The slate opens up with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Denver Broncos visiting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET. The nightcap will feature the Arizona Cardinals playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Packers and Dolphins Switch Roles

Entering the season, the Packers were among the Super Bowl favorites, but that’s not how 2022 has played out for the Cheeseheads. Green Bay opened at +1600 to win the Super Bowl, with that number dropping to +20000 after a 6-8 start through Week 15.

There’s still an outside chance that Green Bay can sneak into the playoffs, but they’ll need a lot of help to do so, which is why their odds to advance to the postseason are +700.

The Dolphins have seen their Super Bowl odds fluctuate throughout the year, which correlates with their 8-6 record. They entered the season with +5000 odds, which improved to +2200 ahead of their loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. After suffering that defeat, they fell back down to +3500.

Their current odds have them just outside the top ten favorites. Miami still boasts the highest ticket percentage to win the AFC East at 32.6%, but it’s a longshot they’ll be able to overtake Buffalo throughout the final three games. Their odds of making the playoffs are -300 (+240 to miss).

Cards Can Spoil Bucs Division Hopes

This hasn’t been the type of season that Tom Brady has been accustomed to. The Bucs are a disappointing 6-8 but are fortunate to be in the NFC South. Tampa Bay sits in the driver’s seat to capture the division crown and a home playoff date. Of course, preseason expectations were much higher.

They opened with a season win total set at 11.5, which has since fallen to 8.5. Their Super Bowl odds have stayed mostly the same from where they opened at +2500 (pre-Brady return), with the current number standing at +3000 ahead of Week 16.

Brady’s squad owns the lowest ticket percentage of the four teams in the NFC South to win the division, but their handle percentage is most telling at 33.5%, indicating that the big money bets flowed in towards Tampa.

There wasn’t as much hype surrounding Arizona, but there were expectations as they entered the season with a win total of 9.5. That number has dropped to 6.5. With their 4-10 record and Kyler Murray done for the season, the Cards will be hard-pressed to finish on a positive note.

Rams and Broncos Highlight Parity in NFL

There’s little to look at with Denver or Los Angeles in the futures department because both teams are among the NFL’s biggest disappointments.

The Rams are coming off a Super Bowl victory, while the Broncos thought they had acquired the missing piece in Russell Wilson. It’s hard to distinguish which team ultimately will be the bigger failure this season, but at least LA got their trophy, while Denver might have earned an albatross.