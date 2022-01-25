NFL Conference Championship Opening Odds Analysis: Bengals-Chiefs Total Inflates, Niners Seeing Some Love

NFL Conference Championship Opening Odds Analysis

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be because of news or early sharp money. The Conference Championships are here, which means we only have two games to dissect, but line movement has still been prevalent in both matchups. That being said, let’s take a look at the action and where we may see things end up by game time.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bengals +275 | Chiefs -340

Spread: Bengals +7 (-108) | Chiefs -7 (-112)

Total: 54.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Bengals +800 | Chiefs +125

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Opening Line Analysis

While this spread has not seen an ounce of movement from its opening of -7, this total has absolutely skyrocketed since opening on Sunday. An opener of 51 has now reached 54.5, and with some slight juice to the over, it may not even stop there. This Chiefs offense has been lights out over their past seven games, averaging 37.3 points per game in that span. As for Cincinnati, seven games of 30 or more points showed their offensive firepower, with one of those coming against the Kansas City defense. That Week 17 thriller between these two that topped this total may also be the reason for its inflation, making it hard to deny. If you believe this game will become a shootout, you may already be too late to the value as the number has moved far too much. As for the side, you may not see much movement either, barring any big news throughout the week.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: 49ers +146 | Rams -174

Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-118) | Rams -3.5 (-104)

Total: 46.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: 49ers +450 | Rams +210

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Opening Line Analysis

What an improbable course of events that has led us to see these two meet yet again after a wild regular-season finale. After falling behind 17-0, San Francisco’s season seemed all but over in a win-or-go-home game that ended with an unlikely 27-24 overtime win to seal their spot into the postseason. They meet again for the third time this year, and the 49ers are seeing a bit of love in the public eye. A spread of +4 has come down to +3.5 while a total of 47 has slightly dropped to 46.5 on FanDuel and 46 at some other sportsbooks. If you are looking for the Niners to spur the upset, you may still have some value in case this number looks to venture to +3 by Sunday’s kickoff. If the Rams are your side, waiting it out to see if you can get a -3 might be your best option at this point.