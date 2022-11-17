NFL Could Move or Postpone Bills vs. Browns Due to Snow

The hazard with an open-air NFL stadium in upstate New York is that inevitably, the weather will play a role in outcomes. We’ve seen it impact the regular season, playoff games, and even played a factor in the infamous “Tuck Rule Game.”

Still, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns contest could be unlike anything we’ve seen. The forecast in Buffalo is calling for “paralyzing” snowfall, starting on Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend, which could force the NFL to move or postpone the Bills’ Week 11 home game.

Forecasts calling for snow totals of 3-to-6 feet by Sunday in Buffalo, including possible “thundersnow.” Last time snow forced NFL to move a game out of Buffalo was 2014, when Jets and Bills played that Monday night in Detroit. NFL monitoring storm, talking to Bills and Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022

The Bills encounter a snow game virtually every year, but, as noted by Adam Schefter, the last time they had to move their game was back in 2014. The league shifted the AFC East showdown between the Bills and New York Jets to Monday night in Detroit, which Buffalo went on to win 38-3.

The league remains in contact with both teams, but a venue adjustment could impact the line slightly. For now, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bills priced at -7.5 home chalk, with the total set at 42.5.