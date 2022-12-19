NFL Defensive Difference Makers in Week 15

For the first time since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, there were two game-winning defensive scores on the final play in the same week. The Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to send their contest with the Dallas Cowboys into overtime.

The offense did its part to knot the game at 34-34, and that’s when the defense took over. Specifically, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who snagged a deflected pass out of the air and raced 52 yards down the right sideline to win the game for the Jags, 40-34.

It was the seventh-longest game-winning interception return for a touchdown in overtime since 1974 and the longest since Robert Alford went 59 yards in 2015.

We’ve seen game-winning pick-sixes before, but we’ve never seen what happened in Las Vegas. Not the first time that line has been written.

With the score tied at 24-24, just moments after the Las Vegas Raiders evened the game; it appeared the New England Patriots were going to run out the clock when wide receiver Jakobi Myers inexplicably threw a lateral pass halfway across the field to no one in particular. At least to no Patriot.

Former New England edge rusher Chandler Jones reached up to make the grab like a tight end, pushed a helpless Mac Jones to the ground, and raced 55 yards for the game-winning fumble recovery return for the Raiders.

Who says you can’t win with defense in today’s NFL?

The NFL’s best defender right now is Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, who picked up his 13th sack of the season, matching his rookie total from 2021. He joins Hall of Famer Reggie White and Aldon Smith as the only defenders with 13-plus sacks in each of their first two years in the league.

Among the best pass rushers over the past few seasons has been Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who recorded 1.5 sacks in the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

With 76 sacks in 84 games, Watt is the third-fastest player to reach 75 career sacks, trailing the aforementioned White, and T.J.’s big brother, J.J. Watt.