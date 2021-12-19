NFL Defensive Player of the Year Updated Futures Odds and Analysis: Top Heavy Tight Race

There is still no runaway favorite in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year futures market, with a handful of players still with a legitimate chance to win the award. Our pre-season pick to win the award has fallen down the DPOY futures board, while there are four newcomers to the list since the last time we checked in on the futures market.

TOP 10 ODDS FOR NFL MVP

Myles Garrett +250

Micah Parsons +350

T.J. Watt +400

Aaron Donald +800

Trevon Diggs +1200

Matt Judon +1400

Nick Bosa +2000

J.C. Jackson +3000

Jalen Ramsey +5000

Devin White +5000

Myles Garrett (+250)

Myles Garrett bolsters his chances of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award every time he steps out onto the field. The Texas A&M product has accumulated 15.0 sacks, 45 tackles, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble. The forced fumble came in Week 14, and Garrett scooped it for his first career NFL touchdown. Altogether, the fifth-year defensive end has been a cornerstone of the league’s fourth-best overall defense and has earned his status as the betting favorite.

Micah Parsons (+350)

Over the past few weeks, no player’s value has jumped more than Micah Parsons. His performances have elevated him to the top of the DPOY futures market, a virtual lock for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker has recorded 75 tackles, 12.0 sacks, two pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. A big chunk of those stats have come over the past six games, where Micah recorded 9.5 sacks, all three forced fumbles, and 33 tackles. If he can maintain that pace to end the season, he could be the odds-on betting favorite to win the award.

T.J. Watt (+400)

Injuries have accomplished something no other team has been able to this season — slow T.J. Watt down. Watt is the league leader in sacks with 16.0 while playing only 11 games. Moreover, those injuries have hampered Watt’s participation in games, as the linebacker has played less than 50.0% of snaps in three of those 11 contests. That puts him on a record-breaking pace had he been able to stay healthy, but with four games left, Watt still has an outside shot at the single-season sack record if he gets healthy enough to play. That’s without even mentioning his four pass deflections, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 48 tackles.

Matt Judon (+1400)

Matt Judon is another player who has shot up the futures board, currently sitting with the sixth-best odds to win the award. Judon has been a menace over his recent sample, recording 6.0 sacks over his past seven games, increasing his season total to 12.5. The New England Patriots linebacker also has one fumble recovery and 54 tackles on his resume and has helped lead the Pats’ resurgence this year. Judon has to surpass a few notable players to win the award, but a solid end to the season could see his stock rise further.

J.C. Jackson (+3000)

What Judon is achieving in the Patriots’ linebackers corps is akin to what J.C. Jackson is accomplishing in the secondary. Jackson has been unbeatable this season, leading the league with 20 pass deflections while also hauling in seven interceptions. Throwing to Jackson in coverage has been a near coin flip proposition, as he allows a 51.3% completion rate and just 6.3 yards per target. That has helped elevate the Pats to the third-ranked defense and Jackson to the second-best odds among cornerbacks to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

