NFL Defensive ROY Betting Insights: Feed the Lion

The Detroit Lions had Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson fall into their laps at number two overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and he’s already attracting bettors.

Multiple high-end defensive players entered the NFL in this draft class, and there’s a lot to be excited about with this group of players.

After being selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Travon Walker out of Georgia isn’t being backed by bettors to win defensive rookie of the year, despite having the third highest odds to win the award at +1000 on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Walker has seen just 1.4% of tickets and 1.2% of the handle go in his direction, with other players clearly more suited to make an immediate impact on their respective defense units.

Much of that action has gravitated towards Hutchinson (+650) with the Detroit Lions, and it’s hard to say that attention isn’t warranted. The 22-year-old defensive end adds a pass rush element to a Lions team that desperately needs it, and bettors have seen through Jacksonville’s potential mistake of passing on this player.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Insights @BetMGM