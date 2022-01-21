NFL Divisional Round Line Movement Report: Spreads Expanding for Home Teams

NFL Live Movement Report for Friday, January 21

The intensity continues to get ratcheted up as teams inch closer to Super Bowl LVI. Things didn’t get too wild last weekend with five of the six betting chalk covering the number; however, with several lines hanging around key numbers, that could change this week.

As usual, we’re running through some of the more significant line moves from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

Titans -2.5 to -3.5

The Tennessee Titans will be rested and fresh for their divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee held on to the top seed in the AFC, earning a bye through Wild Card weekend, giving them some much-needed time to recuperate. They’ll be at full health when they host the Bengals, and bettors are moving the line in their direction.

Tennessee opened as -2.5 chalk with the line quickly moving across the critical number and currently sitting at -3.5. The price on that line implies that further movement may be coming, as bettors will have to lay -112 to back the home team. The Titans finished the regular season with a 7-2 record at home, covering the spread in six of those contests. It’s unlikely that the spread hops the next critical number as it would take a substantial amount of action to get this line over -4.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

Packers -4.5 to -5.5 Total 47 to 47.5

After moving a full point off the opening, the betting line between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers has met some resistance. The 49ers are getting support from sharp bettors despite most of the bets on the home side Packers.

Green Bay ended the season failing to cover three of their final four regular season games, going 3-1 straight up in the process. The Niners are trending in the opposite direction, covering the number in four of their past five. There’s a prominent trend emerging in Packers’ games concerning totals, as Green Bay has gone over in six of their previous seven outings. That streak could be contributing to the modest increase in the total, jumping up a half-point to 47.5.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers -2.5 to -3

The line between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is stuck on -3 as we head into the weekend, with the price indicating that we’re likely headed back towards -2.5 before kick-off.

The Bucs opened as -2.5 chalk against the Rams, who struggled to end the year, turning the ball over nine times over the final four weeks of the regular season. A metric that the Bucs could take advantage of after finishing with the fourth-best turnover differential in the league this season. Although this line has shifted modestly in the Bucs favor, bettors are piling money on the Rams with the price to back LA at +3, coming in at -118. Sportsbooks could shift the line back down if money doesn’t start coming in on the Bucs.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Bills +2.5 to +1.5 Bills moneyline +125 to +110

The Divisional Round concludes with a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs — a rematch of their Sunday Night Football encounter in Week 5. As expected, the Chiefs opened as the betting favorites, but their claim to that distinction is waning.

Money has shifted this line in favor of the visitors, with the Bills currently priced as +1.5 dogs. Buffalo dispatched the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season, outgaining them 436-392 and winning 38-20. That was one of 15 games in which the Bills out-gained their opponents so far this season, contributing to their +1.2 net yards per play rating. Conversely, the Chiefs finished with a +0.2 rating. That shift towards the Bills is also reflected in the moneyline, as bettors like the Buffalo’s chances to move onto the AFC Championship game.

