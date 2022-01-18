NFL Divisional Round Opening Odds Analysis: Packers Seeing Love, Bills-Chiefs Total Soars

NFL Divisional Round Opening Odds Analysis

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be because of news or early sharp money. As we approach the Divisional Round of the NFL Postseason, it’s a smaller slate, and lines are being hammered left and right. That being said, let’s take a look at the action and where we may see things end up by game time.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: 49ers +210 | Packers -255

Spread: 49ers +5.5 (-106) | Packers -5.5 (-114)

Total: 47.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: 49ers +1000 | Packers +370

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Line Analysis

After being down 17-0 in the second quarter of their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with elimination staring them in the face, the San Francisco 49ers stormed back to capture a playoff spot and a date with the Dallas Cowboys. They took advantage of the opportunity, and after defeating the Cowboys on Wild Card Weekend, a matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field awaits. San Francisco was shown a bit too much love by oddsmakers as early bettors pounded this spread from its opening number of -4.5 up to -5.5, with multiple books now hanging a -6 at this point. Green Bay will always get love up in Lambeau during the postseason, and it’s hard to see this number moving back in the other direction. If you like the Packers in this spot, make sure to get them before FanDuel Sportsbook makes the jump to -6. If you believe San Francisco is capable, hold off, and you may be getting as high as +7 on Saturday.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bills +114 | Chiefs -134

Spread: Bills +2.5 (-112) | Chiefs -2.5 (-108)

Total: 54.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +500 | Chiefs +400

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Opening Line Analysis

This one is a bit slower to move, but an opener of -2.5 is shifting to -2 at some books. After the Buffalo Bills’ dominant performance on a solid New England Patriots team on Wild Card Weekend, the backing they are seeing is no surprise. Although it was way back in October, Buffalo proved they are capable in Arrowhead Stadium with an impressive 38-20 victory over Kansas City in Week 5. It won’t be long before FanDuel Sportsbook is likely flashing a -2, but with the Chiefs doubling up the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 42-21 Wild Card win, this number won’t move much further in either direction. The total moving from an opening 53.5 to 54.5 and pushing 55 at most books is worth your attention as these offenses combined for 89 points last weekend. With Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the same game, it would not be a surprise to have a total shootout on our hands. If you like the over, you may be too late but if you believe in these solid defenses to contain enough, let the total continue to inflate before placing your bet.