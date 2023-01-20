NFL Divisional Round Sunday Slate Player Props to Target

Four talented rosters are set to take the field on Sunday, and there are plenty of offensive pieces to like in both games that warrant targeting.

The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 PM ET on Sunday, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM ET.

Below are some of our top player props to target from these matches on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Player Props

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 83.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

It’s a battle of alpha wide receivers in Buffalo on Sunday, and Ja’Marr Chase is the name headlining the festivities. The elite Bengals wideout continues to be a deep threat and has the playmaking skills to really be a difference-maker in this matchup. In the Bengals wild card victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Chase caught nine balls for 86 yards, which has led to him going over 83.5 yards in three of his past five games. In a matchup where the Bengals aerial attack should be highlighted, looking for Chase to go over that mark again has value.

Stefon Diggs OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

On the opposite side of the field, Bills wideout Stefon Diggs is going to be a problem here for the Bengals secondary. It was a struggle in December for Diggs, but he’s come back to life in January with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games. In this matchup, he’ll undoubtedly be a focal point for the Bills offense and should be targeted early and often. We’ve seen the look on Diggs’s face after the last two Bills playoff exits, and you know he wants to factor into the results, meaning there’s value in backing him to record 81 or more receiving yards.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Player Props

Christian McCaffrey+Ezekiel Elliott to Score Touchdowns (+309)

Both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers bring a heavy emphasis on running the football to the table, and we should expect no less in this Divisional Round matchup. We’re targeting Christian McCaffrey and Ezekiel Elliott to score here, but for different reasons. The 49ers running back is more known for explosive plays, and although he’ll be utilized around the goal line, there’s also value in him scoring from distance. On the other hand, Elliott is someone the Cowboys aren’t afraid to feed in the red zone, and he has the goal line duties on lockdown, which is where he should factor into the equation. Parlaying both running backs to score equals an excellent value price of +309.

Michael Gallup OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The Dallas Cowboys have a solid wide receiver core, and one weapon that’s likely been underutilized is Michael Gallup. The wideout has looked much healthier down the stretch and probably shouldn’t be a focus of the 49ers game plan on defense. Gallup has the ability to stretch the field and has recorded 38 or more receiving yards in two of their past three games. If the Cowboys have hopes of advancing to the NFC Championship, they’ll need production from Gallup, which has helped navigate us to backing the over 37.5 receiving yards for his prop.