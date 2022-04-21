NFL Draft Concert Headliners Weezer, Ice Cube, and Marshmellow Announced
The NFL officially announced their 2022 NFL Draft concert series headliners which will include Weezer, Ice Cube, and Marshmello, per the league.
Each act will perform at the conclusion of each of the three days at the draft in Las Vegas, starting with Weezer following Thursday’s selections, Ice Cube on Friday, and Marshmello on Saturday. The performances will take place at the Draft Theater and attendance will be on a first-come-first-served basis for the event.
The league also added that there will be a Draft Experience for all three days of the event in Las Vegas where there will be an interactive football theme park for all fans to attend. There they can play games to receive digital content and exclusive prizes including a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in 2023.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28 (DAY 1)
DRAFT THEATER
RED CARPET STAGE
Kodi Lee – National Anthem (~4:45 PM)
Las Vegas Academy Singers – Lift Every Voice and Sing (~4:45 PM)
Mat Franco (~4:50 PM)
Absinthe by Spiegelworld (~5:30 PM)
Raiders Derek Carr & Darren Waller – Opening Moment (~5:05 PM)
Jabbawockeez (~6:00 PM)
WEEZER – NFL Draft Concert Series (End of Round 1)
Absinthe by Spiegelworld (~6:30 PM)
Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil (~7:00 PM)
Absinthe by Spiegelworld (~7:30 PM)
FRIDAY, APRIL 29 (DAY 2)
DRAFT THEATER
RED CARPET STAGE
Criss Angel – Opening Moment (~4:00 PM)
Kodi Lee (~5:00 PM)
ICE CUBE – NFL Draft Concert Series (End of Round 3)
Terry Fator (~6:00 PM)
Blue Man Group (~7:00 PM)
SATURDAY, APRIL 30 (DAY 3)
DRAFT THEATER
RED CARPET STAGE
Blue Man Group & Special Guests– Opening Moment (~9:00 AM)
Patti Pennington & The House of Blues Gospel Choir (~11:00 AM)
Piff the Magic Dragon (~11:00 AM)
Eldorado High School Madrigal Singers (~12:00 PM)
Terry Fator (~12:30 PM)
Wy Mac (~1:00 PM)
Absinthe by Spiegelworld (~1:30 PM)
The Aerial Angels of Trapeze Las Vegas (~2:00 PM)
MARSHMELLO – NFL Draft Concert Series (End of Round 7)
