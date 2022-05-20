NFL Executives Monitoring Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, NFL executives are keeping a close eye on superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens.

As Howe writes, “executives around the league are certainly monitoring the situation from afar, wondering of course whether Jackson would ever become available if these nontraditional negotiations go sideways.”

It’s hard to blame executives for hoping that such a situation could arise. This offseason saw several star players change teams, including Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill.

Jackson, who has yet to agree to a long-term extension with the team, is coming off an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old was limited to 12 games by a badly sprained ankle, ultimately finishing with 3,649 total yards (2,882 passing and 767 rushing) and 18 touchdowns.

