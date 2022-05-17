NFL Games to Circle: Deshaun Watson's Potential Week 13 Return to Houston

Will Deshaun Watson Take the Field in Houston?

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans – Sunday, December 4th at 1:00 PM ET

No, this isn’t a swerve like the on-again-off-again March trade between Cleveland and Houston. Deshaun Watson will not lead the Texans through the tunnel at NRG Stadium, but there’s a chance he could take the field and be under center with his new teammates.

The Browns paid an even higher price to land their new franchise quarterback than Denver did to bring in Russell Wilson. Cleveland gave up three first-round picks (2022, 2023, 2024), one third-round selection (2023), and two fourth-rounders (2022, 2024). They then signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year $230 million deal, with no promise that Watson will see Week 13 in Houston, let alone any other week this season.

The 12th overall pick of the 2017 draft faces 22 civil lawsuits over sexual assaults, and there’s a good chance he will be suspended to start the 2022 season.

Oddsmakers did not wait for the NFL’s disciplinary decision following the trade as Cleveland went from +4000 in the Super Bowl futures market to +1600. Watson’s NFL MVP odds shortened to +2000 from +2500 in some places. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Browns at +1000 to win the AFC and Deshaun at +2500 to win the league’s top individual award.

While there are no odds yet for Watson’s potential return to Houston in December, you can bet he will receive a rough welcome from the Texans faithful after requesting a trade and sitting out all of last season. Don’t be surprised to see this game flexed into primetime if the former Texan suits up.