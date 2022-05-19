NFL Games to Circle: DeVante Parker Pilots Patriots to Miami in Week 1

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. After the surprising New England Patriots finished a game ahead of the Miami Dolphins last season, it marked the 12th time in 13 years that the Pats mark bested the Fish. DeVante Parker was there for seven of those years.

Sure, most of the divisional dominance featured Tom Brady, but Parker will get a chance right out of the gates to continue New England’s tradition by being a reliable weapon for sophomore slinger Mac Jones in Week 1.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins – Sunday, September 11th at 1:00 PM ET

After the Fins swung a deal to bring in Tyreek Hill from Kansas City and signed Cedric Wilson, the writing was on the wall for the longest-tenured Dolphin. Parker appeared in 93 games for the team with his best season campaign in 2019 when he posted 72 catches, 1,202 yards, and nine touchdowns.

In early April, the long-serving Dolphin was moved to the Pats, along with a fifth-rounder from this year’s draft for a 2023 third-round pick. According to ESPN, Parker said, “I chose to get traded here” on his deal to the former division foe. Over the past five years, there have been just six intradivision trades in the NFL.

To think Parker might not have a little ax to grind when he rolls up to South Beach in September seems silly. Seeing his replacements line up with his former offense will surely provide extra motivation as well.

FanDuel Sportsbook already has a line on the AFC East grudge match as Parker’s new squad is listed as +2.5 point road dogs and +122 on the moneyline. They won’t come out until September but look for the former

Louisville standout on some player props. This game has to be at least a little bit personal for Parker.