NFL Games to Circle: Russell Wilson's Seattle Homecoming on Monday Night Football

Russell Wilson’s Colorado Cookin’ Class Stops in Seattle

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks – Monday Night Football – September 12th

Just four days after the season opener, the NFL buttons up Week 1 with the biggest homecoming on the 2022 schedule. The former face of the franchise, Russell Wilson, will bring some Colorado cookin’ spice for a rotisserie Seahawk recipe back to Seattle.

After 10 seasons, nine Pro Bowls, and a Super Bowl in the Pacific Northwest, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos from the franchise he made relevant again. Denver gave up their ninth overall pick and a second and fifth from this year’s NFL Draft to go along with a first and second from next year. The Seahawks also received tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, and defensive end Shelby Harris so to say Denver is all-in on Russ would be a massive understatement.

The deal boosted the Broncos’ Super Bowl odds to +1700, the eighth shortest on the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. Denver also has a fairly lofty season win total of 10.5 with the over set at +135 and the under -165. While the juice may suggest going low is the play, Wilson has made a career of proving people wrong.

Grabbing one of those wins early in his former stomping ground against the rebuilding Seahawks is very doable. Seattle sits at -650 to make the playoffs and has a season win total of 5.5.

The Broncos are better than 2-to-1 on the moneyline to give Wilson his return victory and come in as -4.5 point road dogs.