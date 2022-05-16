NFL Games to Circle: Von Miller's Week 1 Return to LA

Super Bowl Champ Von Miller Heads Back to the Beach

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams – Thursday Night Football – September 8th

Von Miller may have traded sand for snow, but he also traded a spot with last year’s Super Bowl champions for a contract with the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 NFL title. Miller and the Bills sit at +650 to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy to Buffalo for the first time ever, while LA has the fourth shortest odds at +1100.

The 33-year-old signed a juicy six-year deal worth $120 million that includes $51.345 million guaranteed after helping the Rams win their first league championship in over 20 years.

Miller didn’t spend a ton of time in La-La land but was solid for the Rams following last year’s midseason trade from Denver. In eight regular-season games with the Rams, Miller notched 31 combined tackles and five sacks. He also put Joe Burrow on his back for a pair of sacks in LA’s Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the former Bronco should receive a friendly September homecoming reception with his 2021 ring in hand, you better believe Miller will prefer the warm and fuzzies of beating his old squad at SoFi Stadium.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bills as early -1 point road favorites and -110 on the moneyline in what very well could be a preview of Super Bowl LVII in February.