NFL Games to Circle: Will A.J. Brown Torch the Titans in Philadelphia?
joecervenka
The Philadelphia Eagles landed their big-time wide receiver in a surprising draft-night deal. A.J. Brown landed a motivation game when the NFL released their schedule and gave the former Titan an early Christmas present set to be delivered in early December.
Tennessee Titans @ Philadelphia Eagles – Sunday, December 4th at 1:00 PM ET
Brown will have his chance at proving the Titans made a mistake in deciding to save some bucks and move him to Philly for its 18th overall pick and a third-rounder. The Eagles broke the bank to give the 24-year-old a four-year, $100 million contract with $57 million guaranteed.
Tennessee immediately selected a potential replacement for the departing Brown when they snatched up Arkansas standout Treylon Burks with said first-round selection. Burks had 67 catches for 1,123 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in 12 games last season for the Razorbacks.
A.J. is coming off a season where he missed the most games of his short three-year career but was very good when healthy. Brown brought down 63 balls for 869 yards and five touchdowns through the air in 2021.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Treylon’s season receiving yards total at 825.5 O/U (-112). With no Julio Jones or Brown in Nashville, the rookie should see a heavy workload in the passing game and have a legit shot at going above the number.
Philly’s newest big acquisition is already making the rounds in the City of Brotherly Love after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Phillies game in early May. FanDuel Sportsbook has Brown just outside the top-ten at +2500 to lead the league in W.R. yards.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.