NFL Games to Circle: Will A.J. Brown Torch the Titans in Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia Eagles landed their big-time wide receiver in a surprising draft-night deal. A.J. Brown landed a motivation game when the NFL released their schedule and gave the former Titan an early Christmas present set to be delivered in early December.

Tennessee Titans @ Philadelphia Eagles – Sunday, December 4th at 1:00 PM ET

Brown will have his chance at proving the Titans made a mistake in deciding to save some bucks and move him to Philly for its 18th overall pick and a third-rounder. The Eagles broke the bank to give the 24-year-old a four-year, $100 million contract with $57 million guaranteed.

Tennessee immediately selected a potential replacement for the departing Brown when they snatched up Arkansas standout Treylon Burks with said first-round selection. Burks had 67 catches for 1,123 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in 12 games last season for the Razorbacks.

A.J. is coming off a season where he missed the most games of his short three-year career but was very good when healthy. Brown brought down 63 balls for 869 yards and five touchdowns through the air in 2021.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Treylon’s season receiving yards total at 825.5 O/U (-112). With no Julio Jones or Brown in Nashville, the rookie should see a heavy workload in the passing game and have a legit shot at going above the number.

Philly’s newest big acquisition is already making the rounds in the City of Brotherly Love after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Phillies game in early May. FanDuel Sportsbook has Brown just outside the top-ten at +2500 to lead the league in W.R. yards.