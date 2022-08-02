NFL Hands Down Punishment to Dolphins for Tampering
Paul Connor
The NFL has come down hard on the Miami Dolphins.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has stripped the Dolphins of their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, in addition to suspending owner Stephen Ross due to tampering violations.
“Mr. Ross is suspended through October 17, 2022. During this period, he may not be present at the Dolphins’ facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event. He may not attend any League meeting prior to the Annual Meeting in 2023, is removed from all League committees indefinitely, and fined $1.5 million.”
Pelissero notes Miami had “impermissible communications” with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, neither of whom ended up working for the organization.
Commissioner Roger Goodell explained the punishment: “The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity.”
Ross and the Dolphins do not have the right to appeal the NFL’s decision.
