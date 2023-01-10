NFL Head Coaching Tracker: What Teams have Openings?

Black Monday has been a notorious day to keep an eye on in NFL circles and many head coaches are now looking for new jobs after being fired.

Multiple head coaches have already been handed their exit papers and there’s the potential for more to come throughout the offseason.

Below, you can keep track of each of the NFL’s head coaching openings and which jobs have already been filled.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills- Sean McDermott

Miami Dolphins- Mike McDaniel

New England Patriots- Bill Belichick

New York Jets- Robert Saleh

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens- John Harbaugh

Cincinnati Bengals- Zac Taylor

Cleveland Browns- Kevin Stefanski

Pittsburgh Steelers- Mike Tomlin

AFC South

Houston Texans- AVAILABLE OPENING

Indianapolis Colts- AVAILABLE OPENING

Jacksonville Jaguars- Doug Pederson

Tennessee Titans- Mike Vrabel

AFC West

Denver Broncos- AVAILABLE OPENING

Kansas City Chiefs- Andy Reid

Las Vegas Raiders- Josh McDaniels

Los Angeles Chargers- Brandon Staley

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys- Mike McCarthy

New York Giants- Brian Daboll

Philadelphia Eagles- Nick Sirianni

Washington Commanders- Ron Rivera

NFC North

Chicago Bears- Matt Eberflus

Detroit Lions- Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers- Matt LaFleur

Minnesota Vikings- Kevin O’Connell

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons- Arthur Smith

Carolina Panthers- AVAILABLE OPENING

New Orleans Saints- Dennis Allen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Todd Bowles

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals- AVAILABLE OPENING

Los Angeles Rams- Sean McVay

San Francisco 49ers- Kyle Shanahan

Seattle Seahawks- Pete Carroll