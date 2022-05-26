NFL Injured Reserve Rules Change

The National Football League made some rule changes on Wednesday, with one of the most significant coming to Injured Reserve eligibility. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, players must be held out for at least four games before being allowed to return from the IR.
The NFL and NFLPA locked in some rules for the 2022 season recently. Among them: Eight players per team can return from injured reserve and other reserve lists as detailed below. Four games must have elapsed before a player can return. pic.twitter.com/EiUoTE8YgI
Last season injured players were able to return to the lineup after missing three games rather than four which was much better for fantasy general managers waiting for their biggest producers to come back.
The other significant change is that teams can activate eight players from reserve lists throughout the season, and the same player can be re-activated twice. If a player is brought back on two occasions, both activations will count against the eight allowed for the season.
We have seen year after year that critical injuries can play havoc with odds on the NFL season, especially in the futures market.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.