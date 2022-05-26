NFL Injured Reserve Rules Change

The National Football League made some rule changes on Wednesday, with one of the most significant coming to Injured Reserve eligibility. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, players must be held out for at least four games before being allowed to return from the IR.

The NFL and NFLPA locked in some rules for the 2022 season recently. Among them: Eight players per team can return from injured reserve and other reserve lists as detailed below. Four games must have elapsed before a player can return. pic.twitter.com/EiUoTE8YgI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 25, 2022

Last season injured players were able to return to the lineup after missing three games rather than four which was much better for fantasy general managers waiting for their biggest producers to come back.

The other significant change is that teams can activate eight players from reserve lists throughout the season, and the same player can be re-activated twice. If a player is brought back on two occasions, both activations will count against the eight allowed for the season.

We have seen year after year that critical injuries can play havoc with odds on the NFL season, especially in the futures market.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Buffalo Bills as the Super Bowl favorite with +650 odds, while Josh Allen (+700), Patrick Mahomes (+800), and Tom Brady (+800) battle it out atop the odds board for the league’s MVP award.