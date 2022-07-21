NFL Market Bullish on Lions, Saints, and Jets Win Totals

The kick-off of the NFL regular season is fast approaching. To prepare, we can look at team win totals and the futures market.

Many changes transpired during the offseason, and the public has been very interested in teams on the rise and their win totals, including the New Orleans Saints.

There have been many changes to how this club will operate from a personnel perspective, but the most significant change may be with their coaching staff. The team will no longer be under the tutelage of Sean Payton. Dennis Allen, the team’s defensive coordinator since 2015, will take over as the franchise’s new head coach. Allen should help lead a Saints defense that welcomed The Honey Badger Tyrann Mathieu back home to Louisiana. The Saints currently have their win total set at 8.5, which is one of the most bet overs in the team win totals futures market. The public has been buying into what Allen is selling, along with Jameis Winston being able to lead them back into playoff contention in 2022. That’s helped lead to 86% of tickets going towards the over 8.5, along with 89% of the handle. Alvin Kamara’s status might leave you with some pause, but the Saints certainly have a roster outlook built to exceed expectations, which explains the heavy action on the over for their win total.

The Detroit Lions appear to be building an offense with potential. The only thing missing might be a franchise quarterback. Jared Goff should be at the helm to begin 2022, and even if there’s stuff to like about him as a signal caller, the Lions will likely be in better hands if they can land a star QB in the 2023 draft. Still, the Lions have received a lot of positive attention regarding their win total this year, currently set at 6.5. Detroit has seen 94% of tickets go in the direction of the over, while 95% of the handle has followed suit. The offensive line looks built to protect Goff, and the Lions have the fifth easiest schedule by 2021 team win totals, so there should be some improvement over their 3-13-1 record from last year.

In addition to the Saints and Lions, there’s some buzz surrounding the New York Jets. In recent memory, there hasn’t been much to like about the Jets, which saw the team finish 2021 with a dismal 4-13 record. The Jets’ current win total is set at 5.5, and there’s reason to believe that backing the over here makes a lot of sense. The Jets have seen 78% of tickets placed on the over 5.5 and 86% of the handle, meaning there’s some bigger money looking towards the over. Jets GM Joe Douglas added multiple starters to the team on both sides of the ball, including guard Laken Tomlinson, who played in the Pro Bowl last season. At the draft, Douglas found Zach Wilson a talented weapon in Garrett Wilson while adding Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to the secondary. The public has been bullish on the Jets, and it’s easy to see why.

Even with the potential surrounding the Saints, Lions, and Jets, other teams have still seen the under targeted for their respective win totals.

The market has been less than thrilled with the Chicago Bears, who’ve seen the under on their 6.5-win total bet at a high rate, while the same can be said for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 7.5-win total. In what should be a more competitive NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys have also seen their 10.5 team win total attract bettors to the under.