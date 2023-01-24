NFL Odds Conference Championship: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out ahead of Conference Championship Sunday:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1) San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-150) 2) Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs/Bengals (-110)

1) San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles (-150)

The NFC Championship Game features the top two seeds as the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

This will be the first meeting between the teams this season.

Philadelphia continued to look like the best team in the NFL, dominating the New York Giants 38-7 in Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup. Meanwhile, the 49ers found themselves in a defensive battle, earning a hard-fought 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to advance to their second straight conference title game.

Both clubs are well-balanced, ranking top ten in scoring offense and scoring defense during the regular season. That said, this will be the toughest test of 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s young career. While the 23-year-old has shown tremendous poise as a starter, one should expect a few nerves playing in front of a raucous Philly home crowd with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. Getting the ball into the hands of San Francisco’s playmakers and avoiding costly mistakes will thus be key to a Niners victory.

2) Cincinnati Bengals (-110) @ Kansas City Chiefs (-110)

A rematch of last year’s AFC Championship in which the Bengals upset the Chiefs as seven-point road underdogs. Things are much closer this time around, with Cincinnati winning the past three meetings and both teams an even -110 on the moneyline.

The Bengals earned perhaps the weekend’s most impressive victory, storming into Buffalo and dominating the favored Bills 27-10 in the Divisional Round, all while battling wintery conditions.

Of course, the biggest storyline is the health of Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday’s Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Mahomes managed to play the entire second half, he was clearly compromised, displaying little mobility and relying mostly on checkdowns. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will play Sunday, but just how effective the former league MVP will be remains to be seen.