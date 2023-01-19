NFL Odds Divisional Round: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out for the Divisional Round:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-450) 2) New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-350) 3) Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills Bills (-225) 4) Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-200)

1) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs (-450)

Fresh off completing the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history (27 points), the Jags travel to Arrowhead looking to avenge Week 10’s loss (27-17). As spectacular as last week’s triumph was, Jacksonville can ill-afford to fall behind against an explosive Chiefs offense, which led the NFL in points per game (29.2). In addition, Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 8-2 with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions across ten career playoff home games. Doug Pederson’s group could have a tough time keeping pace.

2) New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (-350)

The Giants secured their first playoff victory in over a decade Sunday, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24. This week, they’ll face a much stiffer test against the top-seeded and well-rested Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia blew out New York 48-22 in Week 14 but barely squeaked out a 22-16 win over Big Blue’s backups in the final week of the regular season. Of course, the biggest question remains the health of Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who struggled in his return from a shoulder injury in Week 18’s affair. Is the third time the charm for Brian Daboll’s squad? We shall see on Saturday.

3) Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills (-225)

The Bengals and Bills renew acquaintances following the cancellation of Week 17’s highly-anticipated matchup due to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. Both teams were nearly upset in the Wild Card Round, Buffalo edging the Miami Dolphins 34-31 while Cincinnati got past Baltimore 24-17 thanks to a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive lineman Sam Hubbard. One area of focus is the Bengals’ banged-up offensive line, which could be down three starters after left tackle Jonah Williams exited Sunday’s victory with a dislocated kneecap. How well Cincy protects quarterback Joe Burrow could prove to be the difference.

4) Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers (-200)

San Francisco upset Dallas 23-17 in last year’s AFC Wild Card game. The Niners are rightful favorites this time around, handling the Seahawks 41-23 last week for their 11th straight win and boasting the league’s best defense. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a dominant performance, downing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on the road for their first road playoff victory in 30 years. They’ll need another solid effort with San Fran 9-1 at Levi’s Stadium this season.