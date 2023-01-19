The 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week.

NFL Odds Divisional Round: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-8.5) 2 New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-7.5) 3 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-4.5) 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-4)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kanas City Chiefs (-8.5)

The Kansas City Chiefs enter this matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the top seed in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finished with a 14-3 record, which included a 27-7 victory over the Jags. The line has the Chiefs as 8.5-point home favorites. The Chiefs struggled against the spread during the regular season, posting a 5-11-1 record. Kansas City won two of their final five games by double-digits down the stretch.

2. New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)

After having an extra week off to get healthy and prepared, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to host their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, in the Divisional Round. During the regular season, the Eagles handled their business against the Giants in both matchups, outscoring them 70-38. The Eagles are listed as 7.5-point home favorites, compiling an 8-9 record against the spread in the regular season.

3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (-4.5)

After having their Week 17 matchup cut short because of a Damar Hamlin medical emergency, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will collide in the Divisional Round. The Bills had their work cut out for them in their Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins, but they did enough to survive and move on in the bracket. The Bills have been relatively mediocre this year against the spread, tallying an 8-7-1 record. They’ll enter as a 4.5-point favorite.

4. Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (-4)

With 11 straight victories after a Wild Card Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers are set to enter this Divisional Round tilt against the Dallas Cowboys as four-point favorites. There aren’t many flaws in the 49ers’ game and rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy was able to get over early nerves and back up the hype surrounding him during their stretch run. The 49ers have posted an 11-6 record against the spread in the regular season and opened the playoffs by covering the spread against Seattle.