Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 1: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Colts (-8.5) 2. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets Ravens (-7) 2. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears 49ers (-7) 4. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-6.5) 4. (Tie) Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Broncos (-6.5) 6 New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans Titans (-6) 7 New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Saints (-5.5) 8 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Chiefs (-4.5) 9 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Eagles (-4) 10 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chargers (-3.5)

1. Indianapolis Colts (-8.5) vs. Houston Texans

Maybe a surprising number here for some, but the Indianapolis Colts have an offense that should be explosive, led by Jonathan Taylor at running back. The Houston Texans should be improved, but this spread says a lot about how oddsmakers view them.

2. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens (-7) vs. New York Jets

After missing the playoffs in 2021, the Baltimore Ravens are back and poised to be a force in the AFC North, leaving them as a touchdown-sized road favorite in their Week 1 opener against the New York Jets.

2. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers (-7) vs. Chicago Bears

Trey Lance will kick off the season as the QB1 for the San Francisco 49ers, but how long is the leash for the second-year pro after a lackluster preseason? With that, the 49ers are still favored by a touchdown in their opening matchup against the lowly Chicago Bears.

4. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals will welcome their longtime rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for their Week 1 home opener. Joe Burrow and company should be just as explosive in 2022, but will the Steelers’ tough defense have something to say about that in this matchup?

4. (Tie) Denver Broncos (-6.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

In what should be an emotional night for Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle, he’ll also be making his first start in a Denver Broncos uniform, doing so as a near touchdown favorite.

6. New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans (-6)

After entering the playoffs as the number one seed in the AFC in 2021, the Tennessee Titans will begin 2022 with more question marks, but they still sit as six-point favorites over the New York Giants in their home opener.

7. New Orleans Saints (-5.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jameis Winston is back at the helm for the New Orleans Saints, along with a healthy Michael Thomas and a rookie wideout in Chris Olave, that should be a difference maker. The Saints are also strong on defense, which could make things difficult on Marcus Mariota in his first start for the Atlanta Falcons.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes will make his first start in the regular season without Tyreek Hill by his side, but he’ll have plenty of weapons available in his arsenal, including his star tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs are 4.5-point road favorites over the Arizona Cardinals, who struggled at home last season.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (-4) vs. Detroit Lions

The buzz around the Philadelphia Eagles continues to grow in the NFC East as the season approaches, while the Detroit Lions look to be much improved. Still, the Eagles are listed as four-point road favorites over the Lions in this Week 1 clash.

10. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)

In what might be the undercover game of the week, the Los Angeles Chargers will open up at home as 3.5-point favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West has the potential to be a war in 2022, with both of these teams having the potential to do damage.