There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, and they should be considered for some of the highest scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 1: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals 53.5 2. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams 52.5 2. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers 52.5 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys 50.5 5. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions 48.5 5. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings 48.5 7 New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins 46.5 8 Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texas 45.5 9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets 44.5 9. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals 44.5

1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals (Total: 53.5)

In what’s projected to be the highest scoring game of Week 1, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, which currently has a lofty total of 53.5.

2. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams (Total: 52.5)

Kicking off the 2022 NFL season, the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Both offenses should again be explosive, represented by the total set at 52.5.

2. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Total: 52.5)

Justin Herbert should continue growing as a talent and has many options to throw the ball to with the Los Angeles Chargers, while Derek Carr and Devante Adams are reunited and should cause havoc in this matchup that has the potential to shoot out.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys (Total: 50.5)

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the 2021 season against one another, which saw Tom Brady and the Bucs come out on top 31-29. The total for this matchup is currently listed lower than that at 50.5, which could attract bettors to the over.

5. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions (Total: 48.5)

After adding A.J. Brown in the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are poised to have an explosive offense in 2022 and should have no issue putting up points. With that, it’s interesting to note they have the fifth-highest total of Week 1 against the Detroit Lions at 48.5.

5. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Total: 48.5)

When the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings met twice in 2021, the teams combined for 65 and 47 points, respectively. Both offenses should again be talented in 2022, highlighted by a total of 48.5.

7. New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Total: 46.5)

It’s not often you see a high total in a New England Patriots game, and this isn’t an exception, but with the Dolphins adding a game-changing talent in Tyreek Hill to the offense, Miami should be able to put more points on the board.

8. Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (Total: 45.5)

The Indianapolis Colts blew out the Houston Texans in both meetings last year, which saw Houston score just three points. The Texans’ offense should be able to be more efficient in 2022, which checks out with a total of 45.5 in this opener.

9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Total: 44.5)

This matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets has ugly football in the trenches written all over it. Lamar Jackson will look to bounce back after an injury-plagued 2021 and put points on the board for this Ravens offense.

9. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Total: 44.5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals have more than competent defenses. The total for their opener is set at a very mundane number of 44.5. In their two meetings in 2021, the AFC North rivals eclipsed that number in the second meeting, which saw Cincinnati blow out Pittsburgh at home.