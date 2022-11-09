NFL Odds Week 10: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out in Week 10:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-500) 2 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-455) 3 Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills Bills (-345) T4 Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-303) T4 Houston Texans @ New York Giants Giants (-303) 6 Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders Raiders (-250) 7 Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers Cowboys (-222) 8 Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-200) 9 Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams Rams (-182) 10 Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers Falcons (-149)

1) Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles (-500)

For the second consecutive week, the Eagles find themselves the biggest favorites on the board as they look to remain undefeated against NFC East foe Washington Commanders, who had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Minnesota Vikings.

2) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs (-455)

Kansas City surprisingly needed overtime to get past the Malik Willis-led Tennessee Titans, a game in which the Chiefs were nearly two-touchdown favorites. Still, it’s difficult to envision Patrick Mahomes and company facing much adversity from a 3-6 Jaguars squad.

3) Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills (-345)

The Bills need a bounce-back performance after they were stunned by the New York Jets 20-17. Things won’t be easy against a 7-1 Vikings and with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen nursing an elbow injury. The Bills are rightful favorites, but the line feels a little generous.

T4) Los Angeles Chargers @ San Franciso 49ers (-303)

After recording four touchdowns in Week 8, 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey is likely licking his chops at the thought of squaring off against the Chargers’ 29th-ranked run defense in Primetime. With San Francisco having had two full weeks to prepare and LA nursing several injuries, Brandon Staley’s gang will be in tough.

T4) Houston Texans @ New York Giants (-303)

The 6-2 New York Giants return from their bye as they play host to the 1-6-1 Houston Texans. Expect the G-Men to rely heavily on star running back Saquon Barkley, who draws a favorable matchup against Houston’s last-ranked run defense (180.6 YPG).

6) Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders (-250)

Coming off one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory, the Colts begin the post-Frank Reich era with a road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a must-win affair for head coach Josh McDaniels, whose Raiders lost their third game when leading by at least 17 points, tied for the most by any team in NFL history.

7) Dallas Cowboys (-222) @ Green Bay Packers

The Packers have lost five in a row, are banged up, and now square off against a Cowboys side fresh off a bye. Playing in Lambeau is never easy, but it’s tough not to like the Boys’ chances in this one.

8) Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins (-200)

A difficult matchup for the Browns, who have the unenviable task of trying to slow down Miami speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That said, Cleveland will be well-rested following its Week 9 bye and is coming off a convincing 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

9) Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (-182)

Rams head coach Sean McVay promised “changes” following LA’s latest loss, a 16-13 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How McVay’s squad responds against NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals will be worth following.

10) Atlanta Falcons (-149) @ Carolina Panthers

A rematch of Week 8’s wild overtime affair in which the Falcons won 37-34 on a game-winning field goal. Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to draw the start after being benched in Carolina’s 41-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.