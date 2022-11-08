Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 10: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-10.5) 2 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-10) 3 Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-7.5) 4. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. New York Giants Giants (-6.5) 4. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-6.5) 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Raiders (-6) 7 Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Cowboys (-4.5) 8 Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-4) 9 Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Rams (-3.5) 10 Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Titans (-3)

1. Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

With how strong the Philadelphia Eagles have looked through nine weeks, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see them enter this divisional clash with the Washington Commanders as double-digit favorites.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

The Kansas City Chiefs had trouble on offense last week, but a date against the Jacksonville Jaguars should help them get back on track, as they are ten-point home favorites in this matchup.

3. Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

Even though the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills lead their respective divisions with impressive records, the home side is still more than a touchdown favorite in this clash.

4. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. New York Giants (-6.5)

Coming off the bye, the New York Giants are set to host the lowly Houston Texans, with the G-Men listed as 6.5-point home favorites.

4. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)

There hasn’t been much consistency with the Los Angeles Chargers, while the San Francisco 49ers appear close to putting things together on both sides of the football.

6. Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-6)

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders have been underwhelming through nine weeks. Still, the Raiders will be six-point favorites in this contest, demonstrating that the visitors have struggled much more.

7. Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

It’s not often you have a road team favored at Lambeau Field, but that’s what happens when a strong Dallas Cowboys faces a struggling Green Bay Packers.

8. Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins (-4)

It’s been challenging to stop the Miami Dolphins’ explosive offense, so it could be a struggle for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

9. Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have underachieved, but the defending Super Bowl champions will still enter this NFC West tilt as slight favorites.

10. Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans (-3)

The Tennessee Titans had an impressive showing last week in Kansas City and should look to continue their strong defensive play against a Denver Broncos offense who have left a lot to be desired.