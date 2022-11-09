There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, which should be considered for some of the highest-scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 10: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs 49.5 2. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills 48.5 2. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears 48.5 2. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins 48.5 5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers 46.5 6. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44.5 6. (Tie) Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles 44.5 8. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers 43.5 8. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams 43.5 10. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders 42.5 10. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers 42.5

1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Total: 49.5)

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs have the potential to play in a shootout-like atmosphere, but how many of those points will come from the visitors is up in the air.

2. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills (Total: 48.5)

Anytime the Buffalo Bills are on a slate, they will be amongst the top totals of the week, which is no different ahead of their big matchup against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings.

2. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (Total: 48.5)

The Detroit Lions have been better defensively of late, but the Chicago Bears have also found a new gear on offense, so it will be interesting to see how both sides adjust.

2. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins (Total: 48.5)

The Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns have been finding more offensive success, meaning this game should see plenty of action on Sunday.

5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Total: 46.5)

There are things to like about the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers on defense, but there’s also a plethora of things to like about what the home side has to offer on offense.

6. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Total: 44.5)

Will this finally be the week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive struggles end and they begin to put points on the board consistently?

6. (Tie) Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Total: 44.5)

This total likely isn’t that high because there are question marks about how many points the Washington Commanders can put up on this challenging Philadelphia Eagles defense.

8. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers (Total: 43.5)

In an NFC South Thursday Night Football showdown, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers would like to run the ball and drain a lot of the clock, which correlates with the 43.5-point total.

8. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (Total: 43.5)

Even with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams having star pieces in their respective offenses, they haven’t been able to fully put things together in what could be a lower-scoring divisional tilt.

10. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Total: 42.5)

Things haven’t looked great offensively for the Indianapolis Colts, while the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been able to find any overall consistency for a full 60 minutes.

10. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (Total: 42.5)

With the Green Bay Packers having trouble putting up points and heading into a matchup with a strong Dallas Cowboys defense, it’s not surprising to see this total set at just 42.5.