NFL Odds Week 11: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out in Week 11:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1. Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens Ravens -550 2. Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills Bills -360 3. San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals 49ers -330 T4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chiefs -300 T4. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts Eagles -300 6. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Bengals -210 7. Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Saints -200 8. New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Patriots -175 T9. Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Packers -167 T9. Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Giants -167

1. Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (-550)

No surprise at the top of the moneyline list, as the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens host the lowly Carolina Panthers. Carolina has allowed 37 or more points in two of its last three, while the Ravens operate a top-four scoring offense.

2. Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills (-360)

The Buffalo Bills have more losses through nine games than most people thought they would have all year. They’ll have to pump the breaks on a mini two-game losing streak against a Browns squad that ranks in the top ten in scoring and total offense.

3. San Francisco 49ers (-330) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy led the Arizona Cardinals to victory in Week 10, his third win in four starts with the Arizona Cardinals over the last couple of seasons. Still, bettors are piling on the San Francisco 49ers in this Monday Night Football affair scheduled to take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

T4. Kansas City Chiefs (-300) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have won five of their previous six, covering the spread as favorites just once over that stretch. They enter their AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have dropped two of three while being held to 23 or fewer points in each contest.

T4. Philadelphia Eagles (-300) vs. Indianapolis Colts

The wind was knocked out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ sails after Monday night’s humbling defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders, ruining their chance at a perfect season. They’ll pick up the pieces against the Indianapolis Colts, who put up the third-most yards of their season in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut against the Las Vegas Raiders.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (-210) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Road wins have been hard to come by for the Cincinnati Bengals, who have just two wins in five games as the visitors. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense was elevated by the return of T.J. Watt in Week 10, limiting the New Orleans Saints to ten points on 186 total yards.

7. Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints (-200)

The Saints have overcome a barrage of injuries but have fallen out of the running after back-to-back losses. They can shake out of that funk against the Los Angeles Rams, who have three wins in nine games and could be missing Matthew Stafford for the second straight contest.

8. New York Jets vs. New England Patriots (-175)

It’s hard to believe that we’re talking about a New York Jets franchise that is just one win out of first place in the AFC East with only eight games left to go in the campaign. They’ll have to get past a stingy New England Patriots defense that has limited opponents to 18.4 points per game, including 13.6 over their last five.

T9. Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (-167)

The Aaron Rodgers to Christian Watson connection could salvage the Green Bay Packers’ season. The Packers need to make up valuable ground in the Wild Card race, starting with Thursday Night Football against the 6-3 Tennessee Titans.

T9. Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (-167)

The New York Giants are paying for wins with next year’s checks. The NFC East contenders have -0.75 net yards per play and have been out-gained in four straight matchups. Their latest test comes against a Detroit Lions team that has the sixth-best total offense and has won consecutive games for the first time since 2020.